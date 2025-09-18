aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ATYR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.01. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATYR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

