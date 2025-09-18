Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Coverage Initiated at Zephirin Group

Zephirin Group began coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $92.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Shares of BIDU opened at $137.83 on Monday. Baidu has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

