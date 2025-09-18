Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $157.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baidu traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $137.83, with a volume of 19827496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zephirin Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Stock Up 11.3%

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,618,000. RPD Fund Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,959,000 after purchasing an additional 777,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Baidu by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,298,000 after purchasing an additional 615,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 193.9% in the first quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 568,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,313,000 after acquiring an additional 375,007 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.34.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

