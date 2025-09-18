Balefire LLC Acquires 14,799 Shares of Renasant Co. $RNST

Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Renasant by 232.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,590,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,112,946 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,172,000 after buying an additional 393,319 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 20.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,121,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,994,000 after buying an additional 362,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $11,878,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.93. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

RNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

