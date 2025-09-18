Balefire LLC Has $670,000 Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $288.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

