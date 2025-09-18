Balefire LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Balefire LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $220.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $388.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

