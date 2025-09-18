Balefire LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Balefire LLC cut its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $98.33 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

