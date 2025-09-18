Balefire LLC Invests $762,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after acquiring an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $209.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.74. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

