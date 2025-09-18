Balefire LLC Invests $826,000 in AT&T Inc. $T

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Get AT&T alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.