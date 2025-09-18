Balefire LLC Makes New $695,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $204.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.