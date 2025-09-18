Balefire LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

