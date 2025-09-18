Balefire LLC Purchases 3,511 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Balefire LLC lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

