Balefire LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Graypoint LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

