Bank of America Raises ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $210.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. ITT has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ITT by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.