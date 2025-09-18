Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

TSM stock opened at $262.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

