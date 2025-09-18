Beacon Financial Group Acquires 161 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Target were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

