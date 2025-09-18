Beacon Financial Group Acquires Shares of 1,980 Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after buying an additional 117,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -135.85%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

