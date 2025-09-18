Beacon Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 232,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $983,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138,678 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $947,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,076 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $278.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $291.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Norfolk Southern Profile



Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

