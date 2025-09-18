Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,258 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 62.8% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,792,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,471,000 after buying an additional 218,395 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 357,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $5,056,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 325,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

