Beacon Financial Group Takes $226,000 Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 98.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $116.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

