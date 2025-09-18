Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 120,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.6 days.

Beazley Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Beazley has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

