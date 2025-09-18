Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 120,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.6 days.
Beazley Trading Up 4.4%
Shares of Beazley stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Beazley has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $13.23.
