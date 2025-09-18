Berenberg Bank Boosts Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,400 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Entain alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Entain from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entain from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,110 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,210.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entain

Entain Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Entain

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 869.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,012.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 452.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,031.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 921.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 779.20.

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 1,606,144 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 918, for a total value of £14,744,401.92. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.