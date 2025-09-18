Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 to GBX 250 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.
SThree Stock Performance
SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. SThree had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SThree will post 38.490881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at SThree
In related news, insider Timo Lehne purchased 32,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 186 per share, for a total transaction of £59,653.92. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,638 shares of company stock worth $7,030,107. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About SThree
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.
