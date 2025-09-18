Berkshire Bank Sells 1,265 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $12,657,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $311.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $312.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.38 and a 200-day moving average of $268.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

