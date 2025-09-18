Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading 21.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.50. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

