B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 380.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Shore Capital began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 250 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 281 to GBX 207 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 456 to GBX 361 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 251.90 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 216.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 431.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 274.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 per share, with a total value of £148,830. Insiders acquired a total of 206,980 shares of company stock worth $49,868,940 in the last ninety days. 22.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

