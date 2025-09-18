Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $262.87

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.2979.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.62 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

