Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Target Price at $64.91

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.9091.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bread Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BFH opened at $61.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $68.01.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Bread Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

