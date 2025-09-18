Brokerages Set Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) PT at $213.92

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.9167.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $171.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average of $177.77. Dover has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 122.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 51.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

