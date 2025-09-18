Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Target Price at $124.81

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.7619.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $6,163,719,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,621,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $490.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business's revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

