Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) PT at $16.08

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.0769.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,921.60. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 327.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GO stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.46, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $21.67.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.18%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

