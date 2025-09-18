Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target at $722.93

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $722.9286.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total transaction of $8,637,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,275,805 shares in the company, valued at $638,744,531.30. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,594 shares of company stock worth $21,410,984. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 7,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $508.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.45. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $418.34 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,209.52, a PEG ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

