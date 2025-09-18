Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $838.09

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $838.0909.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,400. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,792 shares of company stock worth $41,066,150. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 599.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $877.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $800.80 and its 200 day moving average is $691.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

