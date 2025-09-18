Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Target Price at C$18.31

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SES shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of SES opened at C$16.96 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$11.80 and a 1 year high of C$17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

