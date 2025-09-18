Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) PT at $4.26

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.2556.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 96.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 189,912 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 93,311 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 301,637 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Transocean by 49.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 624,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 205,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

