CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.60 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 50.10 ($0.68). 1,049,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 475,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.68).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 99.

CAB Payments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £127.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.17.

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 EPS for the quarter. CAB Payments had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAB Payments Holdings Limited will post 14.556213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

