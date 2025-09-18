Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $123.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 426.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 207,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPT opened at $106.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.13. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

