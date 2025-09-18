Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,650 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

LON:MPE opened at GBX 1,320 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £688.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,295.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91. M.P. Evans Group has a 1-year low of GBX 866 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,370.

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

