Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 19 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

LON CNS opened at GBX 9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £48.66 million, a PE ratio of 9,500.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corero Network Security has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 29.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.25.

In other Corero Network Security news, insider Chris Goulden purchased 220,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £19,823.76. Corporate insiders own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

