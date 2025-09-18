Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 172 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Manolete Partners Trading Up 2.7%

LON:MANO opened at GBX 95.50 on Tuesday. Manolete Partners has a one year low of GBX 70.14 and a one year high of GBX 119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4,751.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 2.04 EPS for the quarter. Manolete Partners had a net margin of 180.12% and a return on equity of 109.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manolete Partners will post 4.2845258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.

