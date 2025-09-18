Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Receives $239.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.4375.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,701,511,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of COF stock opened at $225.43 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

