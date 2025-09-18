CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.