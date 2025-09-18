Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Receives $38.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Centene Stock Up 0.6%

Centene stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Centene has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 203.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

