Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 294.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.