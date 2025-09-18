China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 980,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
China BAK Battery Price Performance
Shares of CBAT opened at $0.87 on Thursday. China BAK Battery has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.88.
China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. China BAK Battery had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that China BAK Battery will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China BAK Battery
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised China BAK Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.
China BAK Battery Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
