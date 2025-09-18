Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

CHRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.0%

CHRD stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. Chord Energy has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $140.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.