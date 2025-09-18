Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CB opened at $272.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.96 and its 200-day moving average is $283.18. Chubb has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

