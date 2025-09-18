CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 163.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at $76,673,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 71.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 35.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 430,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at $30,862,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CLEAR Secure in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $36.84 on Thursday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.27.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.The company had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $428,256. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $565,281.00. Following the sale, the president owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,174.50. This represents a 55.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243 in the last three months. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.