CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Bought by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CME Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 256.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $262.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $212.38 and a one year high of $290.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 376 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total value of $97,368.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,741.52. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,651 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,252 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.