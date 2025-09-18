Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) & MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Head-To-Head Review

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MGP Ingredients and Compania Cervecerias Unidas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients 0 1 4 0 2.80 Compania Cervecerias Unidas 1 1 0 0 1.50

MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 82.57%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.11%. Given MGP Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Compania Cervecerias Unidas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

77.1% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Compania Cervecerias Unidas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients $703.62 million 0.83 $34.66 million ($0.31) -88.94 Compania Cervecerias Unidas $3.08 billion 0.72 $177.04 million $0.85 14.02

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than MGP Ingredients. MGP Ingredients is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compania Cervecerias Unidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients -1.08% 10.66% 6.49% Compania Cervecerias Unidas 4.93% 9.01% 3.87%

Dividends

MGP Ingredients pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGP Ingredients pays out -154.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

MGP Ingredients has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats Compania Cervecerias Unidas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon, rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in food products, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products. This segment also offers distillery co-products, such as dried distillers’ grain, fuel-grade alcohol for blending with gasoline, and corn oil; and provides warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage, and barrel retrieval services, as well as blending services. The Branded Spirits segment provides premium plus, ultra-premium, super premium, premium, mid, and value branded distilled spirits, as well as private label products. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the Fibersym, Resistant Starch series, and FiberRite RW Resistant Starch names; specialty wheat proteins for food applications under the Arise and Proterra names; gluten-free textured pea proteins; commodity wheat starch for food and non-food applications; and commodity wheat proteins. It sells its products directly or through distributors to manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Atchison, Kansas.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

